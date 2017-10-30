Netflix ‘deeply troubled’ by allegations against Kevin Spacey

Related Coverage Kevin Spacey comes out as gay, slammed for alleged advances on child star

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix and the producer of “House of Cards” say they are “deeply troubled” by an allegation of sexual abuse leveled against series star Kevin Spacey.

In a joint statement, the streaming service and series’ producer Media Rights Capital say executives from the companies met with the show’s cast and crew on Monday to discuss the situation.

Spacey was not at work on the set as previously scheduled, according to the statement. The Oscar-winning Spacey was accused by a former child star of sexual assault in 1986.

Production is underway in Baltimore, Maryland, for the show’s sixth season, which Netflix said Monday will be its last.

In the joint statement, the executives say they traveled to the set to ensure that the cast and crew feel “safe and supported.”