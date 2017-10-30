MCSD confirms report of “inappropriate communications” between teacher and student

By Published:
(FILE)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District confirms Monday it received reports of “inappropriate phone communications” between a student and a teacher.

A press release says the school district has turned over the investigation to the Columbus Police Department. The teacher was reportedly reassigned away from students while the investigation continues.

The release says the choice to reassign the unnamed teacher “in no way reflects whether or not the District believes these allegations.”

The school district says it will not release the identities of the student or the teacher.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

