Kevin Spacey comes out as gay, slammed for alleged advances on child star

(CBS) — Some celebrities are not impressed by Kevin Spacey’s timing. Spacey received flak for coming out as gay in his statement responding to a claim of sexual misconduct towards an underage actor in the 1980s.

“Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in 1986. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.

Spacey said Sunday that he was “beyond horrified” by the allegations, though he said he did not remember the incident. He added, “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

At the same time, Spacey, who has always been very private about his romantic life, also said: “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

A number of celebrities on Twitter said it seemed like Spacey was trying to distract people from talking about his alleged sexual misconduct by coming out.

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who is a lesbian, told Spacey “No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow!”

Billy Eichner, who is gay, joked that Spacey “invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out,” then said Spacey’s statement was “truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous.” He also retweeted tweets that condemned Spacey’s statement as falsely conflating homosexuality and pedophilia.

Rosie O’Donnell compared Spacey to Harvey Weinstein on Twitter, saying, “u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – f*** u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward.”

Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they were both performing in Broadway shows in the 1980s. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.