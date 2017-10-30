Fort Mitchell man faces murder charge in deadly Opelika crash

Related Coverage One woman killed after car wreck in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. — A Fort Mitchell man is in police custody charged with murder after police say he was involved in a deadly accident back on September 13.

A press release says 38-year-old Travis C. Ford is the suspect under arrest in the case.

Opelika police and fire department personnel responded to the accident scene at the intersection of Andrews Road and North Park Drive at around 3:30 p.m. back on September 13. April Billingsley of Lanett was later identified as the victim who died as a result of the crash.

The investigation in this case continues.

The Opelika Police Department asks anyone who has any information on this case to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at 334-705-5200. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.