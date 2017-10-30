50 new jobs coming to Auburn’s Briggs and Stratton facility

AUBURN, Ala,- Monday morning, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that Briggs and Stratton will start producing Vanguard big block V-twin engines at their Auburn facility in 2018.

The production will result in 50 new jobs coming to the area, as well as a $12 million investment in the facility.

“This means that 50 of our neighbors, 50 moms and dads, 50 folks we see at church, all of these 50 folks will be able to provide for their families,” Gov. Ivey said. “Today represents a commitment not only to growing and expanding an outstanding company, but to grow a community and a state for the better.”

“We see this as a strategic competitive advantage because we can manufacture close to our customers in the U.S., which allows us to be more price competitive and shortens the supply chain for our customers,” said David Rodgers, senior vice president and president of Engines and Power at Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs and Stratton has been in Auburn for 22 years, and with 430 workers, it is one of the largest industrial employers in the city.

When asked why the expansion at the Auburn facility, Chairman, President and CEO Todd Teske said, “It has such a great workforce. The local community, the politicians that are here, the representatives, they are just a great people to work with. It is a combination of really having the government officials along with a fantastic workforce gives us all the confidence to bring it here.”

In addition to the expansion at the Auburn facility, the facility at the Statesboro, Georgia will see similar growth.