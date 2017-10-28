WATCH: PrepZone Week 11 highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 11 of the PrepZone:

Georgia

PREP FOOTBALL

Adairsville 32, Haralson County 0

Allatoona 23, River Ridge 7

Alpharetta 41, Dunwoody 0

Appling County 13, Pierce County 11

Arabia Mountain 27, Southwest DeKalb 14

Archer 14, South Gwinnett 0

Athens Academy 22, Commerce 7

Athens Christian 25, Riverside Military Academy 22

Bacon County 38, Bryan County 3

Bainbridge 40, Harris County 13

Baldwin 14, Hephzibah 8

Banks County 14, Putnam County 7

Banneker 42, North Springs 7

Benedictine Military 45, Metter 0

Brookwood 28, Norcross 6

Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34

Buford 49, Loganville 0

Burke County 27, Thomson 24

Butler 30, Westside-Augusta 0

Cairo 35, Northside-Columbus 31

Calhoun 48, Bremen 0

Calhoun County 21, Terrell County 16

Callaway 38, Spencer 7

Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian Prep 10

Campbell 28, East Coweta 14

Carrollton 32, Paulding County 0

Carver-Atlanta 61, Lithia Springs 6

Cedar Grove 47, McNair 0

Cedar Shoals 41, Johnson-Gainesville 18

Cedartown 23, Sandy Creek 21

Centennial 45, Pope 17

Chapel Hill 25, LaGrange 18

Chattahoochee 50, Northview 28

Chattahoochee County 49, Randolph-Clay 26

Chattooga 34, Dade County 17

Clarke Central 37, Walnut Grove 0

Claxton 42, Portal 21

Clinch County 37, Charlton County 14

Coffee 37, Valdosta 14

Columbia 62, Chamblee 0

Cook 35, Berrien 18

Coosa 46, Model 14

Creekview 35, Sprayberry 21

Crisp County 44, Dougherty 6

Dacula 41, Lanier 7

Dalton 38, South Cobb 0

Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 21

Dodge County 30, Bleckley County 27

Douglas County 49, Creekside 7

Douglass 26, KIPP Atlanta 14

Drew 41, Mundy’s Mill 18

Dutchtown 38, Hampton 0

Eagle’s Landing 31, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 70, Mount Vernon 0

Eastside 28, Salem 0

Effingham County 38, Bradwell Institute 13

Elbert County 41, Monticello 0

Emanuel County Institute 39, Jenkins County 12

Evans 41, Lakeside-Evans 0

Fellowship Christian School 35, King’s Ridge 7

First Presbyterian Day 28, Mount de Sales 14

Fitzgerald 44, Early County 0

Gainesville 35, Apalachee 12

George Walton 21, Hebron Christian Academy 14

Grady 35, Riverwood 32

Grayson 38, Rockdale County 0

Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14

Hancock Central 54, Greene County 42

Hapeville 42, Therrell 2

Harlem 27, Laney 26, OT

Harrison 31, Sequoyah 24

Heard County 48, Lamar County 21

Henry County 7, North Clayton 6

Heritage-Conyers 40, Alcovy 35

Hillgrove 42, North Cobb 10

Holy Innocents’ 49, Landmark Christian 0

Irwin County 53, Atkinson County 7

Jackson 54, Kendrick 6

Jackson County 43, East Jackson 7

Jeff Davis 36, Swainsboro 14

Jefferson 27, Stephens County 24

Jefferson County 72, T.W. Josey 30

Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 15

Johns Creek 31, North Atlanta 20

Johnson County 49, Treutlen 21

Jordan 43, Temple 41

Kell 21, Woodland Cartersville 12

Lakeside-Atlanta 46, Berkmar 12

Lassiter 31, Cherokee 0

Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0

Lincoln County 12, Aquinas 6

Lithonia 14, Miller Grove 0

Lovejoy 34, Jonesboro 28

Lowndes 51, Colquitt County 45, 2OT

Manchester 46, Hawkinsville 0

Marist 48, Chestatee 30

Mary Persons 47, Perry 21

Maynard Jackson 28, Decatur 6

Mays 34, Alexander 24

McEachern 34, Marietta 14

McIntosh 51, Morrow 40

Miller County 47, Stewart County 0

Milton 34, Lambert 10

Mitchell County 43, Baconton 0

Monroe 42, Worth County 16

Monroe Area 28, Hart County 14

Montgomery County 47, Georgia Military 0

Morgan County 42, Franklin County 17

Mountain View 52, Discovery 28

Mt. Paran Christian 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 48, Christian Heritage 21

Newton 37, Shiloh 0

North Cobb Christian 36, Bowdon 28

North Gwinnett 45, Collins Hill 6

North Hall 31, East Hall 20

North Murray 44, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15

North Paulding 31, Kennesaw Mountain 28

Northgate 21, Hughes 20

Northside-Warner Robins 17, Houston County 14

Oconee County 28, Madison County 7

Ola 48, Union Grove 14

Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14

Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 25

Pataula Charter 47, Cross Keys 19

Peach County 49, Pike County 21

Peachtree Ridge 21, Duluth 12

Pebblebrook 27, Newnan 14

Pelham 26, Seminole County 18

Pepperell 43, Armuchee 0

Pickens 62, LaFayette 7

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Providence Christian 0

Rabun County 56, Oglethorpe County 14

Richmond Academy 24, Cross Creek 12

Ridgeland 63, Gilmer 14

Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 7

Rockmart 41, Gordon Central 0

Rome 49, East Paulding 14

Savannah Country Day 36, McIntosh County Academy 6

Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0

South Atlanta 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 34

South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17

South Forsyth 43, Forsyth Central 10

Southeast Whitfield 20, Northwest Whitfield 13

Southwest Macon 36, East Laurens 7

Spalding 27, Howard 26

St. Andrew’s 28, Bethesda Academy 0

St. Francis 28, Pinecrest 23

St. Pius X 56, North Oconee 21

Starr’s Mill 37, Riverdale 19

Stephenson 26, MLK Jr. 0

Stockbridge 27, Jones County 17

Stratford 27, Tattnall Square 23

Tattnall County 47, Long County 7

Telfair County 41, Lanier County 17

Thomasville 23, Brooks County 20

Thomasville, N.C. 23, Brooks County 20

Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7

Towns County 56, Lakeview Academy 13

Tri-Cities 48, South Paulding 14

Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 46, Augusta Christian 25

Trion 37, Gordon Lee 19

Troup County 35, Central-Carrollton 14

Tucker 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Turner County 21, Wilcox County 20

Union County 37, Fannin County 14

Villa Rica 42, Cass 7

Walton 42, Etowah 21

Warner Robins 56, Veterans 17

Washington County 41, Northeast-Macon 9

Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6

Wayne County 28, Ware County 14

Wesleyan 38, Strong Rock Christian 0

West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 16

West Laurens 37, Upson-Lee 13

Westlake 48, Wheeler 27

Westminster 43, Towers 12

Westside-Macon 28, Central-Macon 0

White County 33, West Hall 30

Whitefield Academy 24, Walker 7

Whitewater 35, Fayette County 21

Wilkinson County 7, Twiggs County 0

Winder-Barrow 40, Habersham Central 28

Woodstock 37, Roswell 10

Woodward Academy 56, Druid Hills 13

GISA Class AAA

First Round

Deerfield-Windsor 40, Bulloch 10

Frederica 49, Tiftarea 36

Gatewood 50, Loganville Christian 0

Heritage School 42, Augusta Prep 24

John Milledge 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0

Southland 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 24

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Westfield 0

Valwood 49, Edmund Burke 7

GISA Class AA

First Round

Brentwood 43, Piedmont 7

Savannah Memorial Day 46, Westwood 0

Thomas Jefferson def. Unity Christian, forfeit

Alabama

Class 7A

Auburn 27, Jeff Davis 0

Bob Jones 48, Buckhorn 20

Central-Phenix City 56, Prattville 20

Davidson 31, Murphy 14

Fairhope 42, Alma Bryant 21

Foley 10, Baker 7

Hewitt-Trussville 44, James Clemens 14

Huntsville 38, Gadsden City 35

Lee-Montgomery 49, Enterprise 27

McGill-Toolen Catholic 20, Theodore 0

Mountain Brook 25, Huffman 19

Oak Mountain 29, Spain Park 3

Sparkman 30, Grissom 7

Thompson 32, Hoover 25

Vestavia Hills 28, Tuscaloosa County 0

Class 6A

Austin 69, Athens 28

Baldwin County 16, LeFlore 8

Bessemer City 49, Brookwood 28

Blount 35, Gulf Shores 3

Carver-Montgomery 31, Russell County 14

Chelsea 24, Helena 17

Daphne 35, Robertsdale 7

Florence 49, Hazel Green 27

Fort Payne 19, Pell City 14

Gardendale 42, Center Point 25

Hartselle 54, Columbia 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 43, Selma 8

Homewood 23, Hueytown 7

McAdory 22, Northridge 9

Minor 28, Jasper 7

Muscle Shoals 28, Decatur 6

Northview 31, Dothan 3

Opelika 41, Pelham 21

Park Crossing 30, Clay-Chalkville 7

Parker 33, Jackson-Olin 28

Pinson Valley 39, Carver-Birmingham 15

Shades Valley 49, John Carroll Catholic 36

Sidney Lanier 49, Stanhope Elmore 27

Southside-Gadsden 20, Albertville 18

Spanish Fort 42, B.C. Rain 6

Wetumpka 27, Benjamin Russell 17

Class 5A

Alexandria 50, Crossville 14

Ashville 26, White Plains 20

Beauregard 61, Lincoln 26

Boaz 58, Douglas 0

Briarwood Christian 21, Pleasant Grove 14

Brooks 21, East Limestone 14

B.T. Washington 46, Chilton County 15

Calera 63, Marbury 0

Carroll 14, Greenville 8

Central-Clay County 41, Talladega 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 28, Dallas County 16

Charles Henderson 45, Headland 12

Demopolis 48, Jemison 7

Etowah 47, Scottsboro 27

Eufaula 47, Rehobeth 0

Guntersville 42, Arab 0

Jackson 31, Citronelle 0

Mae Jemison 32, Lawrence County 27

Moody 13, Fairfield 12

Mortimer Jordan 49, Hayden 13

Russellville 44, Lee-Huntsville 41

Springville 24, Fairview 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Faith Academy 7

Sylacauga 42, Cleburne County 6

Wenonah 26, St. Clair County 7

West Point 27, Curry 18

Williamson 42, Wilcox Central 0

Woodlawn 34, Shelby County 32

Class 4A

Bibb County 35, Sipsey Vallet 28

Childersburg 48, Dadeville 14

Dale County 45, Ashford 18

Deshler 20, West Limestone 14

Dora 35, Good Hope 7

Fayette County 34, Haleyville 28

Hale County 31, Greensboro 8

Hamilton 19, Winfield 6

Handley 34, Holtville 21

Jacksonville 45, Cherokee County 21

Madison Academy 51, DAR 6

Montgomery Catholic 19, Alabama Christian 8

Munford 26, Leeds 13

Northside 38, Oak Grove 0

Oneonta 27, Anniston 7

Priceville 28, Danville 21

Rogers 23, Wilson 7

Saint James 56, Trinity Presbyterian 14

Saks 35, Hokes Bluff 19

Sardis 28, Randolph 21

Tallassee 34, Elmore County 10

Thomasville 30, Satsuma 28

UMS-Wright 43, Monroe County 14

West Blocton 42, Holt 6

Westminster Christian 31, Madison County 21

W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 8

Class 3A

American Christian 35, Oakman 20

Bayside Academy 21, Flomaton 0

Beulah 46, B.B. Comer 26

Clarke County 27, T.R. Miller 17

Clements 7, Elkmont 0

Colbert Heights 44, East Lawrence 2

Daleville 30, Opp 25

Fultondale 48, Locust Fork 7

Gordo 38, Greene County 32 (OT)

Hillcrest-Evergreen 38, Excel 7

Holly Pond 40, Vinemont 9

J.B. Pennington 35, Susan Moore 7

Lauderdale County 39, Colbert County 0

Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 10

Montevallo 28, Carbon Hill 22

Montgomery Academy 26, Prattville Christian 3

North Sand Mountain 20, Geraldine 13

Ohatchee 48, Glencoe 6

Plainview 36, New Hope 3

Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 14

Slocomb 32, Straughn 10

Southside-Selma 58, Central Coosa 0

Sylvania 56, Brindlee Mountain 0

Weaver 29, Pleasant Valley 6

West Morgan 31, Lexington 21

Wicksburg 41, Geneva 7

Class 2A

Abbeville 32, Bullock County 14

Ariton 50, Samson 6

Cleveland 33, Cold Springs 0

Collinsville 35, Section 14

Cottonwood 28, G.W. Long 10

Elba 62, Zion Chapel 0

Fyffe 56, Gaston 0

Geneva County 44, Barbour County 0

Goshen 24, Pike County 14

Ider 28, Westbrook Christian 0Lanett 42, LaFayette 16

Leroy 48, J.U. Blacksher 8

Luverne 48, Central-Hayneville 6

Mars Hill Bible 48, Hatton 20

New Brockton 48, Calhoun 0

Ranburne 24, Vincent 10

R.C. Hatch 22, Francis Marion 12

Red Bay 22, Phil Campbell 20

Reeltown 55, Fayetteville 0

Southern Choctaw 18, Chickasaw 10

St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Choctaw County 0

Sulligent 27, Lamar County 7

Thorsby 29, Keith 22

West End 26, Winston County 19

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 28, Gaylesville 14

Autaugaville 36, Verbena 30

Brantley 55, McKenzie 0

Cedar Bluff 34, Spring Garden 7

Cherokee 48, Waterloo 14

Coosa Christian 28, Woodville 7

Georgiana 40, Houston County 14

Hackleburg 30, Shoals Christian 0

Highland Home 40, Notasula 14

Holy Spirit Catholic 49, Marion County 6

Hubbertville 34, Brilliant 14

Isabella 70, Ellwood Christian 0}

Kinston 58, Florala 52

Linden 46, J.F. Shields 8

Lynn 27, Decatur Heritage 13

Maplesville 56, Loachapoka 6

Marengo 52, McIntosh 0

Meek 36, Sumiton Christian 21

Millry 48, A.L. Johnson 8

Pickens County 60, Berry 0

Pleasant Home 38, Red Level 14

Ragland 48, Appalachian 14

R.A. Hubbard 45, Southeastern 0

Sweet Water 63, Fruitdale 0

Vina 14, Tharptown 7

Wadley 58, Donoho 0

Winterboro 16, Victory Christian 14