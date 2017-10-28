WATCH: PrepZone Week 11 highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 11 of the PrepZone:
Georgia
PREP FOOTBALL
Adairsville 32, Haralson County 0
Allatoona 23, River Ridge 7
Alpharetta 41, Dunwoody 0
Appling County 13, Pierce County 11
Arabia Mountain 27, Southwest DeKalb 14
Archer 14, South Gwinnett 0
Athens Academy 22, Commerce 7
Athens Christian 25, Riverside Military Academy 22
Bacon County 38, Bryan County 3
Bainbridge 40, Harris County 13
Baldwin 14, Hephzibah 8
Banks County 14, Putnam County 7
Banneker 42, North Springs 7
Benedictine Military 45, Metter 0
Brookwood 28, Norcross 6
Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34
Buford 49, Loganville 0
Burke County 27, Thomson 24
Butler 30, Westside-Augusta 0
Cairo 35, Northside-Columbus 31
Calhoun 48, Bremen 0
Calhoun County 21, Terrell County 16
Callaway 38, Spencer 7
Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian Prep 10
Campbell 28, East Coweta 14
Carrollton 32, Paulding County 0
Carver-Atlanta 61, Lithia Springs 6
Cedar Grove 47, McNair 0
Cedar Shoals 41, Johnson-Gainesville 18
Cedartown 23, Sandy Creek 21
Centennial 45, Pope 17
Chapel Hill 25, LaGrange 18
Chattahoochee 50, Northview 28
Chattahoochee County 49, Randolph-Clay 26
Chattooga 34, Dade County 17
Clarke Central 37, Walnut Grove 0
Claxton 42, Portal 21
Clinch County 37, Charlton County 14
Coffee 37, Valdosta 14
Columbia 62, Chamblee 0
Cook 35, Berrien 18
Coosa 46, Model 14
Creekview 35, Sprayberry 21
Crisp County 44, Dougherty 6
Dacula 41, Lanier 7
Dalton 38, South Cobb 0
Dawson County 42, Lumpkin County 21
Dodge County 30, Bleckley County 27
Douglas County 49, Creekside 7
Douglass 26, KIPP Atlanta 14
Drew 41, Mundy’s Mill 18
Dutchtown 38, Hampton 0
Eagle’s Landing 31, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 70, Mount Vernon 0
Eastside 28, Salem 0
Effingham County 38, Bradwell Institute 13
Elbert County 41, Monticello 0
Emanuel County Institute 39, Jenkins County 12
Evans 41, Lakeside-Evans 0
Fellowship Christian School 35, King’s Ridge 7
First Presbyterian Day 28, Mount de Sales 14
Fitzgerald 44, Early County 0
Gainesville 35, Apalachee 12
George Walton 21, Hebron Christian Academy 14
Grady 35, Riverwood 32
Grayson 38, Rockdale County 0
Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14
Hancock Central 54, Greene County 42
Hapeville 42, Therrell 2
Harlem 27, Laney 26, OT
Harrison 31, Sequoyah 24
Heard County 48, Lamar County 21
Henry County 7, North Clayton 6
Heritage-Conyers 40, Alcovy 35
Hillgrove 42, North Cobb 10
Holy Innocents’ 49, Landmark Christian 0
Irwin County 53, Atkinson County 7
Jackson 54, Kendrick 6
Jackson County 43, East Jackson 7
Jeff Davis 36, Swainsboro 14
Jefferson 27, Stephens County 24
Jefferson County 72, T.W. Josey 30
Jenkins 48, Windsor Forest 15
Johns Creek 31, North Atlanta 20
Johnson County 49, Treutlen 21
Jordan 43, Temple 41
Kell 21, Woodland Cartersville 12
Lakeside-Atlanta 46, Berkmar 12
Lassiter 31, Cherokee 0
Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0
Lincoln County 12, Aquinas 6
Lithonia 14, Miller Grove 0
Lovejoy 34, Jonesboro 28
Lowndes 51, Colquitt County 45, 2OT
Manchester 46, Hawkinsville 0
Marist 48, Chestatee 30
Mary Persons 47, Perry 21
Maynard Jackson 28, Decatur 6
Mays 34, Alexander 24
McEachern 34, Marietta 14
McIntosh 51, Morrow 40
Miller County 47, Stewart County 0
Milton 34, Lambert 10
Mitchell County 43, Baconton 0
Monroe 42, Worth County 16
Monroe Area 28, Hart County 14
Montgomery County 47, Georgia Military 0
Morgan County 42, Franklin County 17
Mountain View 52, Discovery 28
Mt. Paran Christian 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 17
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 48, Christian Heritage 21
Newton 37, Shiloh 0
North Cobb Christian 36, Bowdon 28
North Gwinnett 45, Collins Hill 6
North Hall 31, East Hall 20
North Murray 44, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 15
North Paulding 31, Kennesaw Mountain 28
Northgate 21, Hughes 20
Northside-Warner Robins 17, Houston County 14
Oconee County 28, Madison County 7
Ola 48, Union Grove 14
Pace Academy 17, Lovett 14
Parkview 56, Meadowcreek 25
Pataula Charter 47, Cross Keys 19
Peach County 49, Pike County 21
Peachtree Ridge 21, Duluth 12
Pebblebrook 27, Newnan 14
Pelham 26, Seminole County 18
Pepperell 43, Armuchee 0
Pickens 62, LaFayette 7
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Providence Christian 0
Rabun County 56, Oglethorpe County 14
Richmond Academy 24, Cross Creek 12
Ridgeland 63, Gilmer 14
Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 7
Rockmart 41, Gordon Central 0
Rome 49, East Paulding 14
Savannah Country Day 36, McIntosh County Academy 6
Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0
South Atlanta 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 34
South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17
South Forsyth 43, Forsyth Central 10
Southeast Whitfield 20, Northwest Whitfield 13
Southwest Macon 36, East Laurens 7
Spalding 27, Howard 26
St. Andrew’s 28, Bethesda Academy 0
St. Francis 28, Pinecrest 23
St. Pius X 56, North Oconee 21
Starr’s Mill 37, Riverdale 19
Stephenson 26, MLK Jr. 0
Stockbridge 27, Jones County 17
Stratford 27, Tattnall Square 23
Tattnall County 47, Long County 7
Telfair County 41, Lanier County 17
Thomasville 23, Brooks County 20
Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7
Towns County 56, Lakeview Academy 13
Tri-Cities 48, South Paulding 14
Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 46, Augusta Christian 25
Trion 37, Gordon Lee 19
Troup County 35, Central-Carrollton 14
Tucker 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Turner County 21, Wilcox County 20
Union County 37, Fannin County 14
Villa Rica 42, Cass 7
Walton 42, Etowah 21
Warner Robins 56, Veterans 17
Washington County 41, Northeast-Macon 9
Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6
Wayne County 28, Ware County 14
Wesleyan 38, Strong Rock Christian 0
West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 16
West Laurens 37, Upson-Lee 13
Westlake 48, Wheeler 27
Westminster 43, Towers 12
Westside-Macon 28, Central-Macon 0
White County 33, West Hall 30
Whitefield Academy 24, Walker 7
Whitewater 35, Fayette County 21
Wilkinson County 7, Twiggs County 0
Winder-Barrow 40, Habersham Central 28
Woodstock 37, Roswell 10
Woodward Academy 56, Druid Hills 13
GISA Class AAA
First Round
Deerfield-Windsor 40, Bulloch 10
Frederica 49, Tiftarea 36
Gatewood 50, Loganville Christian 0
Heritage School 42, Augusta Prep 24
John Milledge 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0
Southland 35, Trinity Christian-Dublin 24
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Westfield 0
Valwood 49, Edmund Burke 7
GISA Class AA
First Round
Brentwood 43, Piedmont 7
Savannah Memorial Day 46, Westwood 0
Thomas Jefferson def. Unity Christian, forfeit
Alabama
Class 7A
Auburn 27, Jeff Davis 0
Bob Jones 48, Buckhorn 20
Central-Phenix City 56, Prattville 20
Davidson 31, Murphy 14
Fairhope 42, Alma Bryant 21
Foley 10, Baker 7
Hewitt-Trussville 44, James Clemens 14
Huntsville 38, Gadsden City 35
Lee-Montgomery 49, Enterprise 27
McGill-Toolen Catholic 20, Theodore 0
Mountain Brook 25, Huffman 19
Oak Mountain 29, Spain Park 3
Sparkman 30, Grissom 7
Thompson 32, Hoover 25
Vestavia Hills 28, Tuscaloosa County 0
Class 6A
Austin 69, Athens 28
Baldwin County 16, LeFlore 8
Bessemer City 49, Brookwood 28
Blount 35, Gulf Shores 3
Carver-Montgomery 31, Russell County 14
Chelsea 24, Helena 17
Daphne 35, Robertsdale 7
Florence 49, Hazel Green 27
Fort Payne 19, Pell City 14
Gardendale 42, Center Point 25
Hartselle 54, Columbia 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 43, Selma 8
Homewood 23, Hueytown 7
McAdory 22, Northridge 9
Minor 28, Jasper 7
Muscle Shoals 28, Decatur 6
Northview 31, Dothan 3
Opelika 41, Pelham 21
Park Crossing 30, Clay-Chalkville 7
Parker 33, Jackson-Olin 28
Pinson Valley 39, Carver-Birmingham 15
Shades Valley 49, John Carroll Catholic 36
Sidney Lanier 49, Stanhope Elmore 27
Southside-Gadsden 20, Albertville 18
Spanish Fort 42, B.C. Rain 6
Wetumpka 27, Benjamin Russell 17
Class 5A
Alexandria 50, Crossville 14
Ashville 26, White Plains 20
Beauregard 61, Lincoln 26
Boaz 58, Douglas 0
Briarwood Christian 21, Pleasant Grove 14
Brooks 21, East Limestone 14
B.T. Washington 46, Chilton County 15
Calera 63, Marbury 0
Carroll 14, Greenville 8
Central-Clay County 41, Talladega 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 28, Dallas County 16
Charles Henderson 45, Headland 12
Demopolis 48, Jemison 7
Etowah 47, Scottsboro 27
Eufaula 47, Rehobeth 0
Guntersville 42, Arab 0
Jackson 31, Citronelle 0
Mae Jemison 32, Lawrence County 27
Moody 13, Fairfield 12
Mortimer Jordan 49, Hayden 13
Russellville 44, Lee-Huntsville 41
Springville 24, Fairview 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Faith Academy 7
Sylacauga 42, Cleburne County 6
Wenonah 26, St. Clair County 7
West Point 27, Curry 18
Williamson 42, Wilcox Central 0
Woodlawn 34, Shelby County 32
Class 4A
Bibb County 35, Sipsey Vallet 28
Childersburg 48, Dadeville 14
Dale County 45, Ashford 18
Deshler 20, West Limestone 14
Dora 35, Good Hope 7
Fayette County 34, Haleyville 28
Hale County 31, Greensboro 8
Hamilton 19, Winfield 6
Handley 34, Holtville 21
Jacksonville 45, Cherokee County 21
Madison Academy 51, DAR 6
Montgomery Catholic 19, Alabama Christian 8
Munford 26, Leeds 13
Northside 38, Oak Grove 0
Oneonta 27, Anniston 7
Priceville 28, Danville 21
Rogers 23, Wilson 7
Saint James 56, Trinity Presbyterian 14
Saks 35, Hokes Bluff 19
Sardis 28, Randolph 21
Tallassee 34, Elmore County 10
Thomasville 30, Satsuma 28
UMS-Wright 43, Monroe County 14
West Blocton 42, Holt 6
Westminster Christian 31, Madison County 21
W.S. Neal 27, Escambia County 8
Class 3A
American Christian 35, Oakman 20
Bayside Academy 21, Flomaton 0
Beulah 46, B.B. Comer 26
Clarke County 27, T.R. Miller 17
Clements 7, Elkmont 0
Colbert Heights 44, East Lawrence 2
Daleville 30, Opp 25
Fultondale 48, Locust Fork 7
Gordo 38, Greene County 32 (OT)
Hillcrest-Evergreen 38, Excel 7
Holly Pond 40, Vinemont 9
J.B. Pennington 35, Susan Moore 7
Lauderdale County 39, Colbert County 0
Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 10
Montevallo 28, Carbon Hill 22
Montgomery Academy 26, Prattville Christian 3
North Sand Mountain 20, Geraldine 13
Ohatchee 48, Glencoe 6
Plainview 36, New Hope 3
Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 14
Slocomb 32, Straughn 10
Southside-Selma 58, Central Coosa 0
Sylvania 56, Brindlee Mountain 0
Weaver 29, Pleasant Valley 6
West Morgan 31, Lexington 21
Wicksburg 41, Geneva 7
Class 2A
Abbeville 32, Bullock County 14
Ariton 50, Samson 6
Cleveland 33, Cold Springs 0
Collinsville 35, Section 14
Cottonwood 28, G.W. Long 10
Elba 62, Zion Chapel 0
Fyffe 56, Gaston 0
Geneva County 44, Barbour County 0
Goshen 24, Pike County 14
Ider 28, Westbrook Christian 0
Lanett 42, LaFayette 16
Leroy 48, J.U. Blacksher 8
Luverne 48, Central-Hayneville 6
Mars Hill Bible 48, Hatton 20
New Brockton 48, Calhoun 0
Ranburne 24, Vincent 10
R.C. Hatch 22, Francis Marion 12
Red Bay 22, Phil Campbell 20
Reeltown 55, Fayetteville 0
Southern Choctaw 18, Chickasaw 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Choctaw County 0
Sulligent 27, Lamar County 7
Thorsby 29, Keith 22
West End 26, Winston County 19
Class 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 28, Gaylesville 14
Autaugaville 36, Verbena 30
Brantley 55, McKenzie 0
Cedar Bluff 34, Spring Garden 7
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 14
Coosa Christian 28, Woodville 7
Georgiana 40, Houston County 14
Hackleburg 30, Shoals Christian 0
Highland Home 40, Notasula 14
Holy Spirit Catholic 49, Marion County 6
Hubbertville 34, Brilliant 14
Isabella 70, Ellwood Christian 0}
Kinston 58, Florala 52
Linden 46, J.F. Shields 8
Lynn 27, Decatur Heritage 13
Maplesville 56, Loachapoka 6
Marengo 52, McIntosh 0
Meek 36, Sumiton Christian 21
Millry 48, A.L. Johnson 8
Pickens County 60, Berry 0
Pleasant Home 38, Red Level 14
Ragland 48, Appalachian 14
R.A. Hubbard 45, Southeastern 0
Sweet Water 63, Fruitdale 0
Vina 14, Tharptown 7
Wadley 58, Donoho 0
Winterboro 16, Victory Christian 14