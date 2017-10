Columbus, Ga.- Last season, Northside’s season came one game short of winning a state championship in their hometown. Today, the Lady Patriots finished off their historic season with a 6-0 win in Game 2 of the GHSA 4A Softball Championship against Stephens County. Northside had to battle back after losing their first game of the double elimination tournament 2-0 to the Indians in the first game of the championship series, forcing a winner take all Game 2.

