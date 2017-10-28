MONDAY: Cold start with gradual warm up

The coldest air of the season has arrived to the Chattahoochee Valley and many areas struggled to get out of the 40s for afternoon highs on Sunday. Monday will start out cold and some areas will be just above freezing especially higher elevations of our northern viewing area. Highs eventually return near average for Monday into Halloween.

Your Halloween will start out in the low to mid 40s and a pleasant afternoon in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be clear, cool and rain-free for all of the trick or treaters.

The rest of the week will be sunny and slow warm up nearing the upper 70s and a few 80s by Friday.