Cold air moves in. Morning lows in the 30s!

Showers clear tonight, wind picks up and cold air moves in. The coolest air of season arrives tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday afternoon will be chilly in the upper 50s. Monday starts out even colder with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

It’s a great forecast for Halloween with Tuesday morning starting in the lower 40s and a pleasant afternoon in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be clear, cool and rain-free.

The rest of the week will be sunny and will warm up. By Thursday, mornings return to the 50s and afternoons in the mid to upper 70s.