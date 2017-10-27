WEEKEND: Scattered showers Saturday. Cold Sunday morning.

After a cool start this morning, temperatures will warm to the upper 70s with sunshine during the morning and afternoon. Clouds increase through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

Showers move in Saturday morning and last through the afternoon before clearing before sunset. Although we are expecting rain, it should not be as heavy or intense as what we experience earlier this week. A half inch to one inch maximum is expected Saturday. Saturday night then looks okay for any outdoor Halloween festivities.

Sunday morning will be cold with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s and afternoon highs only in the lower 60s even with plenty of sunshine. Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the mid 30s in Columbus and even freezing toward our north. Monday afternoon will also be below average and sunny in the mid 60s. The rest of the week stays rain-free, sunny and cool in the mornings. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures return to more seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.