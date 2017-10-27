Video of nurse singing to dying patient goes viral, touching millions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRIC) — A viral video showing a nurse singing to a dying cancer patient has touched millions of people.

The video was taken about two weeks ago at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where Margaret Smith was awaiting a liver transplant.

Her nurse, Olivia Neufelder stopped for a moment to sing Smith a song.

Crystal Roberts, a friend of Smith for 15 years, recorded the video from her bedside. Roberts said Neufelder sang to Smith any time she asked.

“Miss Marg has touched my heart in such an indescribable way. I am so humbled and honored to be a Nurse. My thoughts and prayers are forever with this amazing family,” Neufelder said in a Facebook post.

Smith passed away three days after being told that she wouldn’t be able to get a transplant.

Roberts said she is surprised by the amount of response she has gotten since posting the video. She said she hopes the video inspires others.

“There’s always hope, there’s always someone,” Roberts said.