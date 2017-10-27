The coldest air for October arrives since 2013

Rain showers are on the way now. These showers and a few storms in western Alabama are associated with a strong cold front. Rain showers along with a few thunderstorms will also be present with brief heavy rain but not as organized throughout the day tomorrow and should be clear east of Columbus by 8PM. The coldest air of the season will be here starting Sunday morning and frosty across the south. Freezing readings will be present across north central Alabama and north central Alabama. This will be the coldest days that we’ve felt since October 26th of 2013. But don’t get too used to these colder readings because we’ll warm-up soon again in the extended forecast and will not see any cold snaps for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement