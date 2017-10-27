Smiths Station High School placed on lockdown

UPDATE

10/27/17 1:20 p.m. — Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones wants to be clear, an initial posting to social media indicating a threat to students on campus at Smiths Station High School is completely false.

School still on lockdown.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones wants parents to know your students are safe.

Jones says around 12:30 p.m. ET a homeowner in the 3000 block of Lee Road 430 reported they were confronted by an armed intruder.

Jones says the intruder ran way in a wooded area and investigators are saturating the area looking for the person. He is considered armed.

Jones says because Smiths Station High School is located in the general area, the school has been placed on a secure lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

