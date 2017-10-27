MCSD’s late response to reports of student being slammed against wall

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The Muscogee County School District confirms to News Three that a teacher did put her hands on a student at school this week.

One Muscogee County school board member says he’s outraged, because board members were notified about Wednesday’s incident around three p.m. Friday.

“Problem with information getting out to the public from the school district…the second time this week that I can remember.”- says Frank Myers, District 8 School Board.

He’s responding to an email from the district regarding a J.D. Davis Elementary School teacher grabbing a student by the arm on Wednesday.

Myers says this isn’t the first time Superintendent David Lewis was slow to provide information about a serious school incident.

Monday, an MCSD bus caught fire on Carnoustie Lane in Columbus.

News Three did not receive word of that incident from the district until Tuesday.

“And I hate to say it but to me it’s reminiscent of Montravious “- says Myers.

Myers is responding to information in a police report about the incident AT J.D. Davis in which the student claims he was slammed against a wall Wednesday.

When it comes to Montravious Thomas, the teen who lost his leg after reportedly being body slammed by a behavioral specialist in 2016– the school district made board members aware 18 days later.

“We have to stop looking like we’re hiding things because that is what’s going on over and over..whether it’s Montravious, whether it’s Roy Newman, whether it’s this situation..get the facts out there and let the public decide.”- says Myers.