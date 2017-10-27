MCSD confirms incident between teacher and student at J.D. Davis

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District confirms to News 3 a teacher grabbed a student at J.D. Davis Elementary school.

The school district says the incident occurred Wednesday, October 25 and reported to the principal of J.D. Davis by the student’s guardian on Thursday, October 26.

Investigation conducted by the principal revealed that the teacher did take hold of the student’s upper arm to keep him in the classroom after his outburst of profanity and attempt to walk out of the classroom.

Muscogee County School District says the principal and counselor talked with other students in the room, and they shared that he twisted away from the teacher.

The student was not severely injured and returned to school Friday.

DFACS was notified as required by MCSD policy and procedure, and they have determined there is no cause for investigation on their part.

The school district says they are cooperating fully with police.