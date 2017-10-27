Jury reaches verdict in Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The jury has reached a verdict in the Double Churches murder trial.
The jury finds the following:
Jacquawn Clark:
- Malice murder: Not Guilty
- Felony murder: Not Guilty
- Armed robbery: Guilty
- Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty
Derian Waller:
- Malice murder: Not Guilty
- Felony murder: Guilty
- Armed robbery: Guilty
- Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: Guilty
Akeveius Powell:
- Felony murder: Guilty
- Armed robbery: Guilty
- Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty
Sentencing will occur November 9 at 2 p.m.