Jury reaches verdict in Double Churches murder trial

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The jury has reached a verdict in the Double Churches murder trial.

The jury finds the following:

Jacquawn Clark:

  • Malice murder: Not Guilty
  • Felony murder: Not Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty

Derian Waller:

  • Malice murder: Not Guilty
  • Felony murder: Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: Guilty

Akeveius Powell:

  • Felony murder: Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty

Sentencing will occur November 9 at 2 p.m.

