Drug addicts use pets to get pain killers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — According to CBS News, veterinarians across the country have reported cases of owners using their pets to get their hands on pain killers like Tramadol.

Doctor Candice Pace is just one of the veterinarians at Companion Animal Hospital in Phenix City. She explains how some drug addicts can try to take advantage of their pet’s medications.

“Sometimes with a new client they may try and pull a fast one on you and bring their pet in ask for pet medications, big red flags are when they ask for a medication specifically by name or if they want the medication refilled sooner than it should be,” said Pace.

As News 3 has reported, 26 year-old Caroline Schroeder is facing 26 counts of possession of a controlled substance after police say she stole drugs from Auburn’s vet school.

CBS News also reports Opioid abusers are finding vets can be fooled into prescribing the drug even if it means maiming or abusing their animal.

Doctor Pacer said when the recognize customers abusing pet medications they tend to give the drug out in another way.

“Actually write prescriptions and send those out of house to a human pharmacy where there is more documentation and they keep a lot of records so they can’t come back to the pharmacy over and over and abuse that,” said Pace.

As for Companion Animal Hospital they take extra precautions by keeping medicines secure.

“With our Anesthetic and things we would use to induce a patient for surgery we do keep those medications locked up because of course that is considered a controlled substance, there’s limited access so that would be the doctors would only have access to those lock boxes and we keep our keys on our persons,” said Pace.