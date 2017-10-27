Athletes Of The Week: Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus High School has been selected as Athletes Of The Week. They achieved a huge accomplishment last week as they beat the Carver High School Tigers for the first time since 1990.

Carver had six turnovers during that game, which Columbus High’s defense took advantage of to give the ball back to offense to score. Head Coach, Phil Marino, explains how this was a crucial game they needed to win as it was a region game. It was also a great opportunity to change history, and they succeeded in doing so.

He also realizes that for the Blue Devils’ remaining games they will be facing tough opponents.

However, if they perform strong like they did against Carver, he is confident they can succeed as they are preparing well to take on the challenge! Columbus High plays the Americus-Sumter County Panthers on Saturday, October 28, at 11:00AM at home!