Americus cancer clinic receives donor check from 6-year-old boy

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Phoebe Sumter Oncology Clinic received a large check Friday from an adorable 6-year-old donor.

Ayden Battle from Americus donated $600 to the clinic for local breast cancer patients.

WRBL reported earlier on Ayden and his lemonade stand, Ayden J’s Juice.

Ayden has been selling lemonade since the summer of 2016. When he learned October was Breast Cancer Awareness month, he decided all his earnings would go to local breast cancer patients.

His generous act was recognized by Shavonda Hill, Deputy District Director on behalf of Congressman Sanford Bishop and Barry Blout, Mayor of Americus.

