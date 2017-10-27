5 men arrested in Thursday night Auburn robbery

AUBURN, Ala. — Five men from Alexander City have been arrested in Auburn in connection with a robbery.

Auburn police say 25-year-old Gary Norris, 19-year-old Jmekio Russell, 18-year-old Malik Holtzclaw, 21-year-old Rodney Carroll and 19-year-old Da’Jon Graham were arrested Thursday, October 26.

According to a police report, the robbery occurred in a parking lot of a business located in the 100 block of East University Drive.

Responding officers were given the description of a vehicle along with the occupants who participated in the robbery of a victim at gun point.

The investigation by Auburn police determined the victim arranged to meet an individual through a response to posting on a social media site in order to see an iPhone. When the parties met the victim he was robbed at gun point.

The suspects were observed in the vicinity where the robbery occurred and performed a traffic stop.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with robbery, first degree. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

The suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail where they are being held on a $100,000 bond.