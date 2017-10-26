Woman arrested for multiple thefts of a controlled substance at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine

WRBL Staff Published:

AUBURN, Ala. — A Macon woman turned herself into Auburn police after the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine reported multiple thefts.

26-year-old Caroline Schroeder was arrested on 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation began in early October. The thefts of various types of controlled substances occurred over a period of several weeks, according to a release by Auburn police.

Police say Schroeder was identified as the offender in all the thefts reported.

After Schroeder turned herself into police she was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division with the assistance of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and Alabama State Board of Pharmacy.

 

