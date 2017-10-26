Weekend Cold Front

Temperatures in Columbus bottomed out at 42ºF Thursday morning, making it the coldest we’ve seen this fall and the lowest temperature in the city since early April. Plenty of sunshine and a warm front will help send temperatures back in the 70s today, and the warming trend will continue into Friday as a strong cold front approaches from the west.

The front will pick up moisture, giving us an increase in cloudiness during the day Friday and eventually a good chance for scattered showers on Saturday. The frontal passage will allow another cold air mass to pour into Alabama and Georgia for the remainder of the weekend, resulting in a blustery Sunday, and then on Monday, temperatures could fall into the 30s for lows.

A minor warming trend appears to be on tap for Halloween as temperatures return to near normal to take us into November.

