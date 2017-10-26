Superintendent: Alabama school agency eliminated deficit

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s interim school superintendent says the state Department of Education has eliminated a $3 million budget deficit.

Ed Richardson told a House committee Wednesday the department isn’t filling 27 vacant jobs at its headquarters in Montgomery.

The Decatur Daily reports that Richardson says the department also will probably eliminate some positions through a new organizational structure. And the agency will look at the salaries of some employees.

Richardson says none of the changes will affect teaching in the classroom.

Richardson is leading the department following the resignation of Michael Sentence, who quit after less than a year in the position.

Education staff members had estimated the 2018 deficit at $8 million in August. Richardson says the actual deficit the department had to eliminate was $3 million.

