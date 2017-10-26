Several individuals wanted for questioning by PCPD

Theft Investigation Suspects

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police are looking for several individuals wanted for questioning.

Police say the individuals are wanted for questioning about several recent thefts of beer from the Walmart located on US Highway 80 and possibly other businesses in the area.

If you have any information about the individuals seen on surveillance video you are asked to contact Investigator Pinto at (334) 448-2813

Information given may remain anonymous.

