Remembering Eddie Bland, a local TV legend

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Our area is mourning the loss of a local TV news legend.

Eddie Bland, worked as a commercial videographer at WTVM for more than 50 years. He passed away Wednesday night.

Local news is a small world, so most of us at one time or another had the pleasure of meeting or working with Eddie.

He also operated Bland’s Discount Warehouse for more than 30 years and did a lot to contribute to the Beulah community. Recently, the Lee County Commission named the bridge over Osanippa Creek Bridge along Lee Road 375 after him.

Eddie’s energy and zest for life, powerful work ethic and positive attitude will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers at WRBL News 3 are with Eddie’s family, friends, and loved ones.