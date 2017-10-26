OPD seeking identity of man suspected of using counterfeit money

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for a person of interest in a counterfeit money case.

Police say they received a complaint of criminal possession of a forged instrument on September 26 at the Dollar General on Pepperell Parkway.

A release says the individual attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money. Security surveillance was able to capture him.

The individual is described as being 5’9″ in height around 200 pounds and between 35 to 45 years of age.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to notify Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You can remain anonymous by calling the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.