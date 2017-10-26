Man arrested in deadly Americus shooting on McGarrah St

Related Coverage Americus police identify suspect wanted in Wednesday night murder

AMERICUS, Ga. — An arrest has been made into a deadly shooting in Americus on McGarrah Street.

22-year-old Riyod Reddick was arrested in Warner Robins by a Joint Fugitive Task Force based out of Macon.

Reddick was wanted for the murder of Tracy Johnson. He will be charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Reddick is being held in the Houston County Jail pending transfer back to the Sumter County Jail.

As News 3 reported, a man was found shot in the 600 block of McGarrah Street around 11 p.m. October 19.

The investigation was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.