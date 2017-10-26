Jury deliberates in the Double Churches murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The jury began deliberations Thursday morning in the trial of three men accused of gunning down a man in broad daylight at Double Churches Park back in 2016.

Late Thursday afternoon a juror sent in a note saying he or she can’t make a decision in this trial. After hearing from attorneys on both sides, Judge Bill Rumer decided not to remove the juror.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Thursday trying to decide the fate of A’keveius Powell, Derian Waller and Jacquawn Clark who are accused of murdering 24-year-old Demonde Dicks Jr.

All of them are accused of felony murder, armed robbery and violating Georgia’s street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Waller and Clark are accused of malice murder and Waller faces possession of a firearm charge. Judge Rumer gave his reasoning for not removing the juror.

“Again it’s not clear from the note, Is this refusal to deliberate or is this just frustration?” Judge Rumer asked. “I think after five hours I should be able to decide this is just frustration, right?”

There was only one other note given by the jury. Thursday morning they asked if they could get a copy of Clark’s two statements to police.

Judge Rumer said they will have to recall from memory the testimony from the two detectives who spoke with Clark after the shooting.

Deliberations will continue Friday at 9 a.m.