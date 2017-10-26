Columbus Regional Health & Piedmont Healthcare closer to affiliation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A proposed agreement between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare that was announced back in May moved another step closer to official approval.

Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare have reached an agreement that memorializes the letter of intent approved earlier this year. The next step planned in November will be a filing with the Attorney General.

Wednesday night the Medical Center Hospital Authority approved an amendment and extension of the leases for Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center, to accommodate the affiliation of Piedmont and Columbus Regional Health. The Medical Center Hospital Authority owns the two hospital buildings and will also have oversight responsibility for certain aspects of the relationship between Piedmont and Columbus Regional.

“We’re excited to move forward in the partnership process with Piedmont. We have worked together to create an agreement that honors the letter of intent we signed earlier this year.” said Scott Hill, CEO and president of Columbus Regional Health. “The Boards of Columbus Regional Health, Piedmont Healthcare and the Medical Center Hospital Authority have collaborated to bring us to the point where we’re poised to meet the healthcare needs of our community now, and well into the future.”

The agreement will now move to the Office of the Attorney General for Georgia for approval. A final decision about the combination of the two entities is expected in first quarter of 2018.