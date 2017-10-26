Capital murder arrest made in Lanett nightclub shooting

LANETT, Ala. — A capital murder arrest has been made in the mass shooting at a Lanett nightclub.

News 3 has learned that 20-year-old Daron Dafney of Auburn was arrested Wednesday night by Lanett police.

Dafney is being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility on capital murder charges on no bond.

As News 3 reported, early Sunday morning on October 22, investigators believe two shootings led to deadly violence both inside and outside Club Addiction located on 19th Street.

Two people, a man and woman, were killed in the shooting, seven more were injured. Police have not released the victims names.

