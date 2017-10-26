Business On Your Side: Headquarter Nissan

Business On Your Side has Terry Bell, General Manager of Headquarter Nissan of Columbus, as this week’s guest. We all get to see Terry Bell and our own Carlos Williams hold THE Heisman Trophy! Many of you must be wondering how the Heisman Trophy ended up at Headquarter Nissan… Headquarter Nissan has the Heisman House where you may be familiar with the humorous commercials with Tim Tebow, Hershel Walker, etc. Terry explains that Headquarter Nissan got on a list three years ago in pecking order to get awarded the Heisman Trophy. This year they happen to have it from Wednesday, October 25, until Monday, October 30. On Saturday, October 28, Headquarter Nissan hosts their third annual Operation Kidsafe where you can bring your kids for Halloween trunk or treat, eat food, win prizes, play games, watch SEC football, and get access to huge truck specials! You can also take a picture with the Heisman and give everyone your best Heisman pose!

Advertisement