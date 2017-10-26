Alabama Attorney General’s Office hosts domestic violence meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Thursday morning, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hosted the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence for a meeting and vigil.

October is recognized nationwide as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the purpose of the event was to bring awareness to domestic violence and stand beside the victims and survivors. Organizers urge those in the state to take a stand against domestic violence, and folks should not stop doing so until society has zero tolerance for domestic violence.

“We need to take a stand and not only say that domestic violence won’t be tolerated, but most importantly that we take a stand to be able to say that victims will be protected,” Attorney General Marshall said. “I am grateful for the fact that we can do that here today.”

One of the survivors in attendance was Carla Wood. She said her experience with domestic violence was horrifying, but helping others in her shoes is something she takes very seriously.

“It means everything to me,” Wood said. “This is my calling. This is what I was lead to do. This is my mission, and everyday, I just hope that there’s somebody out there we can make a difference in their life, and show them that there is life after abuse, and they can move on.”

Retired police Lt. Steve Searcy was also in attendance. He is currently the law enforcement training coordinator for ACADV. He said victims need to speak up before it is too late.

“Domestic violence is a crime in progress,” Searcy said. “It’s not a one time event like other crimes. The longer the person stays in it, then the opportunity for it gets worse, and if something isn’t happening, then it usually does. They’ve got to think about their children being exposed to the domestic violence.”

Purple, the color for domestic violence awareness, filled the room, and at the end of the ceremony, both purple and white balloons were released into the sky for the victims and survivors.

For more information on domestic violence, you can visit the ACADV’s website.