American Red Cross Trick-or-Treat safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The American Red Cross has released some safety tips ahead of Halloween.

SAFETY TIPS FOR TRICK-or-TREATERS

As parents get their kids ready for Halloween, here are some tips they should follow:

Use only flame-resistant costumes.

Plan the trick-or-treat route – make sure adults know where children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children as they make their way around the neighborhood.

Make sure trick-or-treaters can see, and be seen. Give them a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags. Have everyone wear light-colored clothing to be seen.

Instead of masks, which can cover the eyes and make it hard to see, use face paint instead.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Visit only the homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars.

Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

TIPS FOR WELCOMING THE KIDS ON HALLOWEEN

If you are planning on welcoming trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps.

Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Restrain your pets.

Light the area well so the young visitors can see.

Use extra caution if driving. Youngsters are excited and may forget to look both ways before crossing.