3 injured in shootout outside DeKalb County home

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say a shootout outside a Georgia home has left three people wounded.

News outlets report that DeKalb County police responded to a call about a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers found a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old man shot in the driveway. Police Lt. Shane Stanfield says they are in stable condition.

Stanfield says a third person, a 26-year-old man, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Stanfield says police are working on two possible motives for the shooting. He says there was a lot of gunfire.

Police are not sure if any of the injured people fired shots.

No names have been released.