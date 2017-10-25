Valley Hospitality announced as new RiverMill Event Center manager

WRBL Staff Published:
Courtesy: Valley Hospitality Facebook page

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The RiverMill Event Center owner announced a partnership with Valley Hospitality Services.

The Pezold Companies’ Columbus-based Valley Hospitality Services is the region’s largest hospitality provider offering city-wide full and limited service hotel accommodations, catering, event coordination and dining opportunities at Houlihan’s casual dining.

The Pezold family has contributed millions of dollars to support more than 100 worthy organizations throughout our community, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, National Infantry Museum, Springer Opera House, Boy Scouts Chattahoochee, Columbus State University Music Department, Columbus Technical College Foundation, St. Francis Hospital, Columbus Regional Foundation, PAWS, among others.

The partnership will be effective February 1, 2018.

