October: Will end on a cold note, since 2013

We are certainly looking to see a couple more spectacular days, then a cold front with a line of showers and possibly an embedded thunderstorm or two will build across the front. This will all take place late Friday through midday Saturday, then the wind will blow in a significant change. The coldest air of the season will sweep into the region, with the threat of frost across portions of the News 3 Viewing area. When the air subsides by Monday morning protected areas will see some patchy frost. The last time we’ve experienced this type of cold in October was back  on the 26th in 2013. Readings dipped to 36ºF. We are forecasting 37° for Monday.

