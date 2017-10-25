RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — If you are having trouble with your car, this next Kinetic Golden Apple award winner can probably help.

He is Russell County High School Automotive Technology Instructor Nehemiah Mitchell who accepted the the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Mitchell was nominated by a coworker who told us that Mitchell is a dedicated teacher who works diligently and makes sure his students learn real life skills that are applicable to work in the automotive industry.

Mitchell, who is also an alumnus of Russell County High School, goes above and beyond by taking students to college visits as well as industry tours.