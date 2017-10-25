LaGrange Police Chief sworn in as new IACP President

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police has a new president Wednesday morning.

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar is now the new President of the IACP, which is the world’s largest law enforcement leadership organization.

After Dekmar was sworn in, he addressed thousands of law enforcement leaders across the world to announce his initiatives for the upcoming year.

Part of his initiatives include continuing the One Mind Campaign, focusing on protecting at-risk adults and creating a new initiative called the TRUST initiative which will be funded by the million dollar Michael Jordan Grant.