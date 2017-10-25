LaGrange Police Chief sworn in as new IACP President

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police has a new president Wednesday morning.

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar is now the new President of the IACP, which is the world’s largest law enforcement leadership organization.

After Dekmar was sworn in, he addressed thousands of law enforcement leaders across the world to announce his initiatives for the upcoming year.

Part of his initiatives include continuing the One Mind Campaign, focusing on protecting at-risk adults and creating a new initiative called the TRUST initiative which will be funded by the million dollar Michael Jordan Grant.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s