Fisher-Price recalls thousands of infant motion seats due to fire hazard

(WSAV) — This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. They have received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund. You can call them at 800-638-2772 or go to their website.

The seats were sold at: BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

For more information, go to Fisher-Price’s recall page.