Deal sending $4M to repair Irma erosion on Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Nathan Deal is sending $4 million for repairs and renovations on Jekyll Island after two hurricanes in less than a year caused significant beach erosion.

Deal said in a statement Monday the island state park needs urgent funding after Hurricane Matthew raked the Georgia coast in October 2016 and winds from Hurricane Irma lashed the state’s barrier islands in September.

Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority, said the money will go toward repairing dunes washed away by storm surge as well as improving shoreline rock fortifications built to protect against erosion.

Hooks said engineers estimate Jekyll Island’s beach needs $9.5 million worth of work overall.

Deal said he’ll ask lawmakers next year for funding for other Georgia beaches that saw erosion from the hurricanes.