Auburn woman reports ‘peeping tom’ outside apartment Monday night

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police are advising citizens to be aware of their surroundings after a peeping tom incident that occurred Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East University Drive around 6:45 p.m.

A 31-year-old woman reported that she observed an unknown man outside her window. The man left the scene before responding officers arrived.

The Auburn Police Division recommends their citizens to keep shrubbery, trees, etc. trimmed to prevent someone from being concealed and exterior areas should be well lit, shades and blinds should remain closed at night or when residents are away.

Police also say that you should always lock your doors and windows at all times.

If you see suspicious activity you should report it to police immediately.