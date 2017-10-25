Auburn teen arrested in alleged rape on Longleaf Drive

AUBURN, Ala. — A teen has been arrested in connection to a rape that occurred on Longleaf Drive.

18-year-old Jubal Camp from Auburn was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape, first degree.

Auburn police say Camp was arrested after an 18-year-old female victim reported that she was forcibly sexually assaulted at a home, by Camp, who was an acquaintance.

According to a release, the incident occurred on October 8, 2017.

Camp was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.