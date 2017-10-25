A Drop in Temperatures

Temperatures across the Chattahoochee Valley dipped into the 40s Wednesday morning, the coolest weather we’ve experienced since early April. The official low in Columbus was 47ºF, but other readings dipped as low as 39º at Callaway Airport near LaGrange, and 38º in Pine Mountain. The chilly air is coming courtesy of a strong surface low just north of Lake Superior combining with high pressure dominating the western states, the pressure gradient between the two helping to drive the cool northwest winds deep into the southern states.

Temperatures are not likely to make it out of the 60s for highs despite a full day of sunshine, as the brisk northwest winds do battle against the sun’s rays. Tonight, winds will subside and if they go calm, temperatures are likely to wind up even colder Thursday morning. After that a warming trend will ensue ahead of the next cold front advancing southward from the Canadian border.

That front should arrive early Saturday, with enough moisture to bring the threat of scattered showers to Alabama and eventually into Georgia just ahead of the boundary. The front should pass quickly, and the air mass that follows the front is likely to be even colder than this week’s cool spell. Temperatures will plunge on Sunday accompanied by gusty winds, and by Monday and Tuesday mornings it’s likely much of the area will drop into the 30s with freezing temperatures possible in frost-prone areas. Columbus has not seen a temperature in the 30s in October since Oct. 26, 2013 when the mercury plunged to 36ºF.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast