Tiger transit rape suspect’s bond remains revoked

WRBL Staff Published:
Courtesy of the Lee County Detention Facility: Tony Patillo

AUBURN, Ala. — The man accused of raping an Auburn University student on a Tiger transit bus will remain in jail without bond.

Lee County District Judge Steven Speakman denied the motion made by 51-year-old Tony Patillo’s attorney that his bond be reinstated.

Back in September, Patillo was released on bond.

A condition of that bond was that he wear an ankle monitor.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says there were a few hours in late-September where Patillo’s whereabouts were unknown and he was placed back in jail after he was suspected of tampering with the ankle monitor.

Patillo’s preliminary hearing is set for November 15.

