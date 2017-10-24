Stuart seeking elected term as Alabama chief justice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lyn Stuart says she will seek a full term as Alabama’s chief justice.

Stuart is a Republican who was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to replace Roy Moore following his removal from the court for violating judicial ethics.

With Moore now the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, Stuart says she will seek a full term as chief justice in next year’s election.

Stuart has been a member of the Supreme Court since 2001. She’s a native of Atmore who has lived in coastal Baldwin County for more than 30 years.

Republican Associate Justice Tom Parker previously announced he would seek the office of chief justice next year.