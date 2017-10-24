Prosecutors: Defendants have ties to the Bloods gang

Columbus, Ga. — A juror has been removed in the Double Churches Park murder trial.

This came about as investigators believe the three men charged with gunning the victim down in the middle of the busy park had gang ties.

The juror discovered his ex-wife is related to suspect A’keveius Powell.

The juror said this would impact his decision to reach a fair and objective conclusion so he was removed.

Powell, Derian Waller and Jacquawn Clark are accused of murdering 24-year-old Demonde Dicks Jr. back in June of 2016.

A corporal with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, who’s an expert on gang identification, testified Waller and Powell appear to be affiliated with the Bloods gang based on Waller’s social media posts.

Here is Corporal Jeremy Hattaway reading the Facebook comments from Waller and another person.

Facebook comment: “U think u gangsta??”

Waller: “Nah ima BLOOD.”

Facebook comment: “Since wen??”

Waller: “All my life.”

Corporal Hattaway identified Waller and Powell in a picture from Waller’s Facebook page. He said the hand signs they’re showing and colors they’re wearing are affiliated with the Bloods gang.

He also said Jacquawn Clark had ties to the gang as well based on text messages and videos he’s in.

The state rested its case and the defense attorney for Waller has called one witness. Defense attorneys for all three defendants do not plan to call any more witnesses at this time.