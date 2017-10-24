Muscogee County school bus catches fire, 9 students safely evacuated

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nine students were safely evacuated from a Muscogee County school bus that burst into flames.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Carnoustie Lane in the Maple Ridge neighborhood.

According to a letter from the school district obtained by News 3, there were nine Shaw High School students on the bus at the time, but they all made it off the bus and no one was injured.

News 3 learned the bus was a replacement bus and it is considered a total loss.

We also reached out to the Muscogee County School District Tuesday morning, but we have yet to hear back.

News 3 was able to obtain a Fire Report on the incident.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s