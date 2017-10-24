Muscogee County school bus catches fire, 9 students safely evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nine students were safely evacuated from a Muscogee County school bus that burst into flames.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Carnoustie Lane in the Maple Ridge neighborhood.

According to a letter from the school district obtained by News 3, there were nine Shaw High School students on the bus at the time, but they all made it off the bus and no one was injured.

News 3 learned the bus was a replacement bus and it is considered a total loss.

We also reached out to the Muscogee County School District Tuesday morning, but we have yet to hear back.

News 3 was able to obtain a Fire Report on the incident.