(CNN) — Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona the hippo has been a viral sensation since birth, so it would be no surprise if she didn’t like sharing her spotlight.

Fiona pulled off a feel-good photobomb during a marriage proposal at the zoo. Nick Kelbe popped the question to his girlfriend Hayley Roll in front of the hippo exhibit and Fiona presided over the proposal.

The couple, who are huge Fiona fans, posted the pics online. They said they were happy she could be a part of their special day.