Dry and cool for awhile

Monday saw the swift passage of a strong cold front, one that brought a soaking rain to Columbus and much of Georgia. The city recorded officially 2.10″ of rain during the morning hours until the front passed through by late morning. The system went on to generate severe weather later in the day across upstate South Carolina where several tornadoes produced damage; no injuries were reported. For the month, Columbus has about an inch more than the (30-year) average October precipitation the city receives, with a total of 4.38″ measured at the CSG airport automated weather station so far.

A secondary front associated with the flow around an intense surface low in the western Great Lakes will move in mostly unnoticed today, providing this area with a reinforcing shot of cool air tonight and Wednesday, which likely will wind up being the coolest day of the week. A quick and brief warmup is expected Thursday and especially Friday as the next front moves in from the northwest, then by Saturday we could be looking at showers ahead of that front, though amounts will be much lighter than yesterday’s system.

The Saturday front will sweep through, ushering in what is likely even colder air than we’re experiencing this week. Lows could reach the upper 30s by Monday morning, and early indications are that we’ll have a very fall-like Halloween with quite a chill for the outdoor activities.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast