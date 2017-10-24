BREAKING: Man shot and killed on Young Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA—A man has been killed in an overnight shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy was shot and killed on the 4100 Block of Young Avenue.

The shooting happen some time around 2:00 a.m. Police were dispatched to the scene at 2:02 a.m., where the victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Murphy was transported to Midtown Medical Center following the shooting, where he was pronounced dead by Bryan at 4:04 a.m.

Bryan says Murphy’s death marks the 35th homicide of the year, his body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

No word yet on a suspect in the shooting. Stay with News 3 on air and online for updates on this developing story.